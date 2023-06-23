Manipur violence: 'Vacant' hill villages fired on by armed men from the Valley

A group of armed men sneaked across from Yaingangpokpi in Manipur’s Imphal East district and moved towards the hills on the afternoon of 23 June, firing automatic weapons as they targetted the Urangpat and Gwaltabi villages, local officials have said. Gunfire was first noticed around noon.

Security forces were immediately deployed to these villages, which were supposedly lying vacant as residents had already fled — which raises questions as to why the villages were fired upon at all. The security personnel were, however, cautious in their response to the firing to avoid any collateral damage.

Urangpat is in Kangpokpi district while Gwaltabi lies on the Imphal–Ukhrul road. Officials noted that a large group of women from the Meira Paibi collective were preventing the movement of additional columns of security forces into the Yaingangpokpi and Seijang areas. Their blockade has been turning vehicles from Imphal back for the last several days.