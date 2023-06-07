Women take centrestage in violence-hit Manipur

Of the 47 civil society organisations (CSOs) that met Union home minister Amit Shah during his four-day visit (May 29 to June 1) to the violence-torn state, a large number are women-run bodies.

At the same time, there were several celebrity sportswomen from Manipur who urged the home minister to take stern action against Kuki militants. Arjuna award-winner weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bem Bem Devi, boxer L. Sarita Devi, Dhyanchand awardee Anita Chanu, Olympian judoka Likmabam Shushila Devi, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, and Dronacharya awardee (boxing) L. Ibomcha Singh were among 13 sportspersons, many of them women, 'threatened' to return their awards and medals if peace and harmony are not restored at the earliest.

Padma Shri awardee (2007) and prominent theatre artiste Sabitri Heisnam was also one of those who petitioned the home minister.

The Kuki and several other tribes, of course, have a different story to tell regarding Meitei exploitation and oppression, sidelining of the smaller tribes in a space (and thus government) that the Meitei dominate by sheer strength of numbers. The tribes' also have concerns around the grabbing of lands that the indigenous people see as their ancestral legacy.

The communal friction is not new; in fact, it has been centuries in the making. The eruption into violence, at this particular juncture, therefore has led many to ask why things came to such a head.