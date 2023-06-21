11,785 tribals from violence-hit Manipur take shelter in Mizoram

"Mizoram, an Eternal Home for all Zo Ethnic Tribes! An equally safe haven for non-ethnic and every law-abiding citizen ! As much a safe place as it is for the Meiteis, we wish to see Manipur a safe place for the law-abiding Zo Ethnic Tribes !"



Officials in Aizawl said that of the 11,785 displaced people from Manipur, 2,883 people are residing in 35 relief camps in 11 districts while the remaining 8902 people are staying in their relatives' houses, churches and various other places.