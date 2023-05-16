After state govt snub, 10 Manipur MLAs urge Centre to create separate state for tribals

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister rejecting the separate state demand, said: "The territorial integrity of Manipur would be protected. The Central government is also strongly against any division of Manipur."



Singh, who had gone to Delhi on Sunday to apprise the state's overall situation to Union Home Minister and other central leaders, told the media in Imphal after returning from Delhi that measures would be taken to ensure that the Kuki militants, who had signed a peace pact and Suspension of Operations (SoO), return to their designated camps and stay in these camps all the time.



Ten tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi groups indirectly demanded a "separate state" for the tribals on Friday in the wake of recent violent clashes between the non-tribal Meiteis and the tribals.Of the 10 MLAs, five belong to the BJP, two each from Janata Dal-United and Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and one an Independent.