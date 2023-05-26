People gather in Imphal violating curfew, demand early solution to Manipur crisis

Violating curfew, thousands of people attempted to assemble in front of the residence of Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Imphal but the security forces prevented them from doing so, officials said on Friday.



Police said that a mob, comprising men and women, demanding an early solution to the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities, tried to gather in front of the residence of Singh on Thursday night but police prevented them from doing so.



The Minister of State — who earlier in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Kuki leaders, including their 10 MLAs, have demanded a separate political administration (equivalent to a separate state) for the tribals under tremendous pressure from various quarters including the militants — on Friday left Imphal for New Delhi.