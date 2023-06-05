Manipur: Two days after Amit Shah’s visit, Congress MLA Ranjit Singh’s house burnt down by militants
PM Modi hasn’t uttered a single word on Manipur. Amit Shah’s ‘double speak’ aggravated the crisis by deepening the mistrust between the two communities
Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his Manipur visit, underscoring "peace in Manipur as the top priority [of the Modi government]" suspected militants allegedly belonging to the Kuki community, burnt down the Congress MLA Ranjit Singh’s residence in Kakching district on Saturday night.
Ranjit Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community, was not present at his house at the time of the attack. He was in Imphal with his family, said Manipur Congress chief, Keisham Meghachandra Singh.
Suspected militants, who attacked Ranjit Singh’s house, are affiliated with the People’s Defence Force (PDF) – a Mayanmar-based ‘pro-democracy’ outfit, alleged Meghachandra Singh.
Following the incident, a massive combing operation was launched by the Manipur police to hunt down the militants. As per the ground reports coming from Manipur, militants also attacked the BSF personnel near Ranjit Singh's house. Hundreds of houses belonging to the Meitei community have been set ablaze by the militants since Saturday night.
The Manipur police said about 30 heavily armed militants tried to lay siege to a nearby outpost of the BSF in Sungu, leading to a gun battle with the security forces.
After fresh violence erupted, hundreds of Meitei people have fled their homes in Serou and Sugnu in search of safer places, said sources.
Though a peace mission team led by the Housing and Urban Development Minister Y Khemchandra is camping in the area to help in restoring peace and normalcy, the “Meitei community does not feel safe” alleged Manipur Congress.
Speaking with National Herald, Meghachandra Singh attacked Amit Shah, who amid high hopes visited the state between May 29 to June 1 – for his ‘double speak’ and termed his visit as a flop show.
“If the lawmakers are not safe…you can understand how grave the situation is. Amit Shah made tall claims about peace and reconciliation, but the improvement is not visible,” said Meghachandra Singh.
Meghachandra Singh added: “He said something else when he visited Tribals. He said totally opposite things when he met with Meitei people. His double-speak has further deepened the mistrust between the two communities.”
Meghachandra Singh attacked PM Modi for not uttering a single word on the Manipur tragedy.
“One month has passed but the PM has not uttered a single word…The double engine sarkar has destroyed Manipur.”
It is worth recalling, three villages were burnt down during Shah’s meeting with Kukis.
The Biren Singh government has claimed that curfew was relaxed for 7-12 hours in most of the districts of the state, including Imphal West and Imphal East districts. Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul, and Kamjong districts are not under curfew now.
Meanwhile, the Central government has constituted a three-member inquiry commission, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba to probe the Manipur violence.
