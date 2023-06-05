Manipur: Two days after Amit Shah’s visit, Congress MLA Ranjit Singh’s house burnt down by militants

Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his Manipur visit, underscoring "peace in Manipur as the top priority [of the Modi government]" suspected militants allegedly belonging to the Kuki community, burnt down the Congress MLA Ranjit Singh’s residence in Kakching district on Saturday night.

Ranjit Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community, was not present at his house at the time of the attack. He was in Imphal with his family, said Manipur Congress chief, Keisham Meghachandra Singh.

Suspected militants, who attacked Ranjit Singh’s house, are affiliated with the People’s Defence Force (PDF) – a Mayanmar-based ‘pro-democracy’ outfit, alleged Meghachandra Singh.

Following the incident, a massive combing operation was launched by the Manipur police to hunt down the militants. As per the ground reports coming from Manipur, militants also attacked the BSF personnel near Ranjit Singh's house. Hundreds of houses belonging to the Meitei community have been set ablaze by the militants since Saturday night.