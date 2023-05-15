INTERVIEW: Modi ‘staggeringly incompetent’, 'disastrous' if elected in 2024, says Dr. Parakala Prabhakar

The Modi regime is 'staggeringly incompetent' in its handling of the economy and most other things, though it is very competent in summoning baser, divisive feelings latent among the people, said economist and social commentator Dr. Parakala Prabhakar to Karan Thapar in an interview organised by The Wire on Friday.

Dr Prabhakar’s new book ‘The Crooked Timber of New India: Essays on A Republic in Crisis’ (published by Speaking Tiger) was formally launched on Sunday, May 14 in Bengaluru. The book comprises a series of essays on the Modi government’s handling of the economy, politics and other issues.

Dr. Prabhakar has a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics, and incidentally, is married to Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister in the Modi cabinet.

Speaking about the context of his book, Dr. Prabhakar that Hindutva was smuggled in on the sly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the 2014 election on the plank of 'development'.

He also put forth the opinion that it would be a disaster for not only the economy but for the nation in general to have another Modi government in 2024.