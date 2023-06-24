Manipur violence: 1,100 looted weapons recovered from 10 bunkers

On Saturday, 24 June, 1,100 weapons and 13,702 items of ammunition were recovered from 10 bunkers in Manipur's Kangpokpl district. Security forces believe these are some of the 'thousands' of looted weapons that went missing from state armouries after violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Reports from the state also claim lakhs of ammunition items went missing from various police stations and security posts over the subsequent days.

Currently, Manipur police say the situation continues to be tense throughout the state, with reports of scattered incidents from various districts.

Yesterday, for instance, two 'abandoned' tribal villages in the hills were attacked by armed men apparently coming in from the Imphal Valley.