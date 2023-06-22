IED blast injures 3 in Manipur

An Improvised Explosive Device explosion injured three people at Kwatka in Bishnupur district, Manipur, on June 21. The IED had been placed in a vehicle.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area following the incident, a police official said in Imphal.