Parliament monsoon session: Opposition demands discussion on Manipur, sends adjournment notice
More than 150 people have lost their lives since May 3 and several injured in the ethnic violence, broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities. More than 40000 people have displaced
Demanding discussion on the Manipur violence, several MPs belonging to the opposition parties have submitted a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.
This comes a day after a video surfaced on social media in which two Kuki women can be seen being paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur.
News agency ANI said Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, Pramod Tiwari and CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, RJD MP Manoj have submitted a suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the “Prime Minister’s shocking silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur.”
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari and others sent an adjournment motion notice to Lok Sabha to raise the Manipur issue.
“Today, the Monsoon session of the Parliament is beginning. There should be a sensitive and responsible debate over the Manipur situation in both Houses. Manipur is a border state and if the situation is not conducive there and peace & harmony suffer a blow, it will have a far-reaching impact...,” said Manish Tiwari.
Several other leaders have also demanded that ongoing ethnic violence should be discussed at the Parliament today.
Attacking Modi for doing only ‘Man ki Bat’ TMC said the party will raise the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and answer the people by speaking on the Floor of the House.”
Meanwhile, the Centre has asked Twitter to take down the video from the social media platform.
The horrific video that surfaced Thursday has shocked the entire nation. Netizens, demanded the resignation from PM Modi after the incident came to light.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while Kukis and Nagas constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
