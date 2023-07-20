Parliament monsoon session: Opposition demands discussion on Manipur, sends adjournment notice

Demanding discussion on the Manipur violence, several MPs belonging to the opposition parties have submitted a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.

This comes a day after a video surfaced on social media in which two Kuki women can be seen being paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur.

News agency ANI said Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, Pramod Tiwari and CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, RJD MP Manoj have submitted a suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the “Prime Minister’s shocking silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur.”

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari and others sent an adjournment motion notice to Lok Sabha to raise the Manipur issue.

“Today, the Monsoon session of the Parliament is beginning. There should be a sensitive and responsible debate over the Manipur situation in both Houses. Manipur is a border state and if the situation is not conducive there and peace & harmony suffer a blow, it will have a far-reaching impact...,” said Manish Tiwari.