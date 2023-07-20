Manipur: Opposition, civil society horrified by video of two disrobed Kuki women paraded by mob

The opposition and civil society have taken to social media to express their horror over the 76-day-old video which surfaced online on Wednesday, July 19, showing two naked women paraded around the streets, who were allegedly gangraped.

It has been found that the video was filmed on May 4, a day after violence and clashes between the two warring communities — Kukis and Meiteis — began in the north-eastern state.

"The incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The situation in Manipur is becoming so worrying. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. There should not be any place for people with such criminal tendency in India," he added.