Who are the I.N.D.I.A.ns?
The alliance of 26 parties was announced on 18 July as the culmination of the two-day Opposition meet in Bengaluru, to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
These are the 26 political parties that came together to form INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), in alphabetical order:
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC)
Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
All India Foward Bloc
Congress
Communist Party of India (CPI)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))
Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) (CPIML(L))
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
Janata Dal (United) (JD(U))
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
Kerala Congress (Joseph)
Kerala Congress (M)
Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — Sharad Pawar faction
People's Democratic Party (PDP)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
Rashriya Lok Dal (RLD)
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
Samajwadi Party (SP)
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)