Foundational pillars of India being methodically and menacingly undermined by BJP, says 26-party INDIA

All 26 political parties that came together to form INDIA at the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on 18 July released a joint statement (samuhik sankalp) today:

"We, the undersigned leaders of India’s 26 progressive parties, express our steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution. The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation's history. The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution—secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism—are being methodically and menacingly undermined.