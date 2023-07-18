C Voter Survey: Priyanka Gandhi leading choice as the face of Opposition

In case Rahul Gandhi is not an electoral candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to be the leading pick as the face of a combined opposition for the polls.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter with a sample size of 4,029 to gauge public opinion on changing political equations in the country.

According to the survey, overall one third of the respondents chose Priyanka Gandhi as their choice to be the face of the opposition in the event of Rahul Gandhi failing to get any relief from the Supreme Court in the matter of his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.