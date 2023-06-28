Modi got his Madhya Pradesh prices wrong: Priyanka Gandhi
On June 27, 2023, PM Modi was addressing 3,000 booth-level workers in Bhopal and over 10 lakh virtually after he arrived in the city on Tuesday morning.
All India Congress Committe (AICC) president Priyanka Gandhi on June 28, 2023, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting his Madhya Pradesh prices wrong during a speech in Bhopal.
On June 27, 2023, PM Modi was addressing 3,000 booth-level workers in Bhopal and over 10 lakh workers virtually, in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh after he arrived in the city on Tuesday morning.
Speaking at an event called Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot, Modi talked about how India has managed inflation. He said that India has tamed inflation despite the COVID crisis and the Ukraine war.
“Our neighbours are struggling with inflation. Pakistan has inflation of more than 38%. Sri Lanka is grappling with a 25% inflation rate. Bangladesh has an inflation rate of around 10%. India has an inflation rate of less than 5%,” he said. Further, he claimed that non-BJP ruled states were filling their coffers at the expense of the people. In order to illustrate this, he claimed that in BJP-ruled states, petrol was available at less than Rs 100 per litre as opposed to the non-BJP rules states.
In response to this, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The Prime Minister read the list of inflation in Bhopal yesterday. But like the earlier lists, someone made that list wrong.
In Madhya Pradesh Petrol price: Rs 108 a liter
Tomato price: Rs 100 a kg
Price of pulses: Rs 150 per kg
Kitchen cylinder: Rs 1130 / cylinder.
The model of diverting the attention of the people from the price hike they are facing has neither worked in Himachal and Karnataka nor will it work in Madhya Pradesh."