Modi got his Madhya Pradesh prices wrong: Priyanka Gandhi

Speaking at an event called Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot, Modi talked about how India has managed inflation. He said that India has tamed inflation despite the COVID crisis and the Ukraine war.

“Our neighbours are struggling with inflation. Pakistan has inflation of more than 38%. Sri Lanka is grappling with a 25% inflation rate. Bangladesh has an inflation rate of around 10%. India has an inflation rate of less than 5%,” he said. Further, he claimed that non-BJP ruled states were filling their coffers at the expense of the people. In order to illustrate this, he claimed that in BJP-ruled states, petrol was available at less than Rs 100 per litre as opposed to the non-BJP rules states.