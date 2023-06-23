Demolition of Dalit homes: People will teach BJP a lesson, says Priyanka Gandhi

"Under which law these houses, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, were demolished," he asked.



Meanwhile, the BSP Supremo Mayawati also condemned the action against Dalits.

"Bulldozer politics of the Madhya Pradesh now has started targetting homes and schools. Now, they have started demolishing the houses of the poor built under the PM Awas Yojana, which is highly condemnable. In this sequence, the destruction of houses of seven Dalit families built under the PM scheme in Sagar district is shameful," BSP supremo said.