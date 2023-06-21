Slum-life roulette: Demolition drive at Priyanka Gandhi Camp escalates to shoot-on-sight orders

The residents of the jhuggi could barely get their belongings out of their homes when the bulldozing began. Roshni Mandal, 44, a former resident of PGC, said, “We lost all our belongings in the rain. The government gave us a place to stay here, only to take it away. It has been over three decades that we have been staying here and now we have nothing.” Mandal is a mother of two, a son and a daughter, both adolescents. She is the sole earner as her husband’s leg broke while whitewashing a house. "Ab sochna padega ki paise kiraye me de, bacchon ke padhai me de, ya phir khaana kharide (Now we will have to decide whether to use the money for rent, the children’s education or to buy food)," she says. Mandal earns a maximum of Rs 8,000 per month.

Moreover, she said that she had not been to work for a good chunk of a week, almost to the tune of five days. It was, however, not just Roshni Mandal who had been missing work but almost all of the residents had been missing work, in fright of their houses being razed to the ground without their knowledge. Yet, as Mandal says, "Yeh paapi pet maanta nahi (The hungry tummy understands not)," most residents have returned to work, while some have begun looking for other places to stay.

Most of the parents have been having to take their children to their place of work, while some have started leaving them off at friends' or relatives' places. Not one house to call their own.

Many residents said that three generations of their families had lived at the camp since 1980. All of them had come in as migrant labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and some other states. The initial 15 families have over the course of almost 30 years risen to 100. During the time that they were here, the residents saw the two schools in the area constructed right in front of them — the School of Hope and the Lalit Mahajan SVM Sr. Secondary School. Many male residents had worked on those construction sites.

Neha Tiwari, a housing rights activist from the AICCTU, said VKPS Yadav had arrived on June 16 and (referring to the residents themselves) said, "Yeh gandagi hatao (remove this filth)." Following this, Tiwari says, the police began using force to move the residents and the activists present. She spoke of an older woman who was dragged so hard by police personnel that her saree fell off and the children had to collect it and hand it over to her.