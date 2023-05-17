"Slum dwellers living under the fear of bulldozer": Rahul Gandhi interacts with women at Shakur Basti

The Congress has shared a video of former party chief Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Shakur Basti area in the national capital where he was seen interacting with the slum dwellers who expressed to him the fear of bulldozers razing their homes as well as issues such as price rise.



The Congress shared the video of Gandhi's interaction with women and other residents from the area on its social media accounts last week after his visit to the Delhi University PG Men's Hostel.



Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Listen to Rahul Gandhi's conversation with these women. See the truth of 'Amrit Kaal'."



In the video, women from the area can be seen expressing their problems of not having proper access to water, toilets and electricity. The women also informed Gandhi that they constantly live in fear of their houses being razed by bulldozers.