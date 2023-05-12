'Illegal': SC stays promotion of judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi

The bench said: "The respective promotees be sent to their original posts which they were holding prior to their promotion vide the select list dated 10.03.2023 and notification dated 18.04.2023. However, it is clarified that the present stay order shall be confined with respect to those promotees whose names do not figure within the first 68 candidates in the merit list on the basis of the merits, the copy of which is produced by the high court along with the counter."



The top court said the high court has adopted the wrong method and "merely because a wrong method is being adopted, it cannot be a ground to perpetuate the same, if it is found to be illegal and/or contrary to the directions issued by this court, more particularly, in the case of All India Judges' Association and Others".



The bench said at present, the respective promotees have not assumed their posting on the promotional post and as such are sent for training.



"We stay the further implementation and operation of the select list dated March 10 issued by the High Court of Gujarat and the subsequent notification dated April 18, issued by the state government," it said.