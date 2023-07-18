Congress not interested in PM post: Kharge at Opposition meet
Congress' intention is to protect Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice, said Kharge in his inaugural speech
On the second day of the mega opposition conclave in Bengaluru, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress is not interested in power or the prime ministerial post.
He added that Congress’s purpose is to protect the Constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice.
“I had already said in Chennai, on MK Stalin’s birthday, that Congress is not interested in power or the post of Prime Minister. Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice,” Kharge was quoted as saying by the ANI.
This is the first time Congress has accepted that it is open to sharing power.
Later, addressing the meeting, Kharge took a swipe at the BJP for “patching up with old allies”.
“We are 26 parties, in government in 11 states. BJP didn’t get 303 seats by itself, it used votes of allies then discarded them. BJP president (J P Nadda) and party leaders are running from state to state to patch up with old allies.
Acknowledging that there are “differences between” opposition parties at “state level” Kharge said “these are not ideological”.
“And that they were not so great that they couldn’t be put aside for the “sake of the people,” he said.
Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge also said, "The question is not who is going to be the PM. The issue is to come together for the common cause which is to save the idea of India and the Constitution."
With an aim to chalk out a strategy to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as many as 26 Opposition parties have congregated in Bengaluru. In a two-day conclave, parties will discuss various issues drafting a Common Minimum programme, Manipur violence, and Lok Sabha seat sharing, as well as the name of the united front.
The name of the front being INDIA— Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.
