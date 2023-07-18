Congress not interested in PM post: Kharge at Opposition meet  

On the second day of the mega opposition conclave in Bengaluru, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress is not interested in power or the prime ministerial post.

He added that Congress’s purpose is to protect the Constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice.

“I had already said in Chennai, on MK Stalin’s birthday, that Congress is not interested in power or the post of Prime Minister. Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice,” Kharge was quoted as saying by the ANI.

This is the first time Congress has accepted that it is open to sharing power.