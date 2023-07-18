No invite for JD(S)'s Kumaraswamy, either to NDA meet or Opposition meeting

It is a situation of 'all dressed up with nowhere to go' for Janata Dal-Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, as the expected invitation from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to attend the meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18 July did not come.

Of course, the like-minded Opposition leaders also side-stepped Kumaraswamy for their two-day meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, given his strident criticism of the recently elected Congress government in the state and his positive attitude towards the NDA.

The talk in political circles has been that the BJP, which is yet to appoint an opposition leader in the Karnataka legislative assembly, might delegate this responsibility to him. However, Kumaraswamy and Karnataka BJP leaders' public posturing of a possible alliance between their two parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has evoked mixed responses from cadres of both parties.

The former CM on Monday, 17 July, himself said talk of an alliance between the parties was premature.