2 NDA allies among 8 new names for Opposition bloc meet in Bengaluru

With two former National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members—the Tamil Nadu-based Kongu Desa Makkal Katch (KDMK) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)—confirming attendance at the Congress-convened opposition meeting in Bengaluru on 17–18 July, sources say a total of 24 political parties will be present.

This is the second in a series of Opposition party powwows, after the first in Patna on 23 June, hosted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United).

This time, the host is the Karnataka ruling party and the principal Opposition party at the Centre, the Indian National Congress.

Leaders from the 24 political parties will attend the two-day brainstorming sessions to chalk out a strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a source has said.

UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the meeting, Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday, July 10. This will be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will be present in any meeting of the opposition block.