Mamata: Pray that all goes well in Opposition meeting

Meanwhile, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary levelled allegations at the opposition leaders and said that these leaders belong to the "Looting India and Breaking India" gang and have assembled here for the meeting.



"Every leader assembled in Patna is facing corruption charges. Whatever efforts they are making will not be useful in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. Their efforts will go in vain," Chaudhary said.



"Rahul Gandhi had torn the ordinance, Lalu Prasad was involved in the fodder scam. Our PM is fighting hard with them," Chaudhary said.



Chaudhary also targeted CM Nitish Kumar for organising the meeting inside the CM's residence. He said that it is the misuse of government machinery. He would do the meeting but it would not help him," Chaudhary said.