Mamata deputes Derek O'Brien for Manipur all-party meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deputed Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien for the all-party meeting on Manipur crisis convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



The all-party meeting will be held on Saturday in New Delhi.



"I was keen to visit Manipur. I had also sought permission from the Union home ministry for that. I was informed about the all-party meeting on Manipur just after the opposition meeting at Patna was finalised. So I have deputed Derek O'Brien for the all-party meeting on Manipur," the chief minister said on Thursday before leaving for Patna to attend the grand opposition meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar there on Friday.