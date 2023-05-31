Mamata takes to streets to protest 'manhandling' of wrestlers in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took to the streets in Kolkata to protest against the alleged manhandling of wrestlers at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building following its inauguration three days ago.

Holding a placard with the message, "We Want Justice", written on it, Banerjee participated in a rally which started at Hazra Road crossing in the southern part of the city and culminated at Rabindra Sadan, the cultural hub of the eastern metropolis. Banerjee joined the 2.8-km rally at Bhabanipur, her own constituency.

She was flanked by former women footballers Kuntala Ghosh Dastidar and Shanti Mallick, ex-soccer players Alvito D'Cunha, Rahim Nabi, and Dipendu Biswas and several other sports personalities and common people.