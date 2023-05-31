Wrestlers' protest: Not even an appeal to hold on to their medals?

Earlier, Hooda on Tuesday had appealed to protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia not to go ahead with their decision to throw away their medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.



Hooda, in a tweet, said: "You have not got these medals with the grace of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but you have got them through years of hard work and dedication," he said.

His remarks came after many star wrestlers, many of whom had won Olympic medals, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site at the Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament House building.

The wrestlers eventually handed over their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar's Har ki Pauri to stop them from putting these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to submerge their medals in the Ganga.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters have been protesting since April 23, 2023, and demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the WFI president and his suspension as a Member of Parliament.

On Sunday, the protests came to a headway after scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.