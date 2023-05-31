Wrestlers return without immersing medals in Ganga

Several other khap leaders and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also came out in support of the wrestlers but urged them to show restrain.

"The wrestlers have said they will immerse their medals in Ganga river. We request them that these medals are the result of their hardwork, sacrifices of their families and support from society... they should not take this step.

"It is unfortunate that those who represented the nation in top international tournaments that they are forced to take such decisions. The government should have some shame and give justice to them," Khap leader Balwant Nambardar said.

In his tweet, the Punjab CM said, "After being fed up with the Central government, the international medal winning wrestlers going to Haridwar to immerse their medals in Ganga is very shameful for the country." Close on the heels of the wrestlers announcing they would immerse their medals, sports ministry sources said the trophies and medals also belonged to the country.

"The medal that the wrestlers have won do not belong to them alone, but to the country, because they played under the Indian flag and their medals have been won with the efforts of not just the wrestlers' hard work but also the hard work of multiple people like their coaches, support staff," a ministry source told PTI.

He added that crores of taxpayers' money had gone into their training. "More than 150 crores have been spent in the last 5 years in wrestling just so that the wrestlers can get the best training, coaching and infrastructure facilities. They have been sent for foreign training, trained at national camps and competed internationally to hone their skills and win medals in Olympic, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. This money belongs to taxpayers."