UWW issues statement of concern about WFI and the wrestlers' protest

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers' yesterday offered to consign their medals to the waters of the Ganges, but were dissuaded by the BKU farmers' union leader Naresh Tikait, who instead urged issuing the Union government a 5-day ultimatum to take action.

Thus far, police have questioned Singh, but no charges have been filed.

Cases have, however, been filed against the wrestlers for 'rioting', amongst other charges, since they broke the barricade around the new parliament building on the day of its inauguration. Their protest camp at Jantar Mantar was also dismantled and their belongings removed while they and their supporters — many of them women and/or students, as a women's assembly was called — were detained on the day until late evening.

The wrestlers have since stated their intention to go to India Gate to sit in on a hunger strike.