Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong, probe underway: Delhi Police

The investigation into the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under progress and the reports claiming that the Delhi Police has not found sufficient evidence are "wrong", officials said on Wednesday.

The police had earlier said that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Later, taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court.