Next opposition meet in Bengaluru: Sharad Pawar

In place of Shimla, the next meeting of the opposition parties will be held in Congress-ruled Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru on July 13 and 14, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced on Thursday, June 29.

“PM Modi has become restless after opposition parties’ meet in Patna,” said Pawar, referring to the June 23 meeting that was attended by 15 opposition parties.

The meeting would be held to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP together, said sources.