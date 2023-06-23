Opposition leaders discuss roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mega meet in Patna

Top leaders of Opposition kicked off the mega meet as parties held deliberations at Patna on Friday, June 23, to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. As the host, Kumar presided over the meeting flanked on either side by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad.

Sources said more than 30 leaders of 15 Opposition parties participated in the meeting at the Bihar chief minister's 1, Aney Marg, residence in Patna.