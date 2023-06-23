Decision on Delhi ordinance issue will be taken before Parliament session: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, June 23, said a decision on whether to oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi would be taken before the Parliament session.

His remarks come a day after the AAP's ultimatum that it will walk out of the Opposition meeting in Patna if the Congress does not promise its support over the issue.

Asked about the ordinance issue and AAP's ultimatum, Kharge, before leaving for Patna this morning, said his party would take a decision on it before Parliament's Monsoon session and wondered why it was being talked about elsewhere when it was a matter that pertains to Parliament.