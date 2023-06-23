Opposition should show big heart in national interest, says Sena (UBT) before Opposition meet

Ahead of the Opposition meet in Patna, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said on June 23, that if democracy has to survive post 2024, then political parties will have to show a big heart in national interest.

In the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, an editorial by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction said that the Aam Aadmi Party and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi have national ambitions, but the ambition will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly and support ‘dictatorship’.

Both these parties are in direct contest with the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in different states. The BRS has been holding rallies in Maharashtra, in a bid to make a foray into the state.