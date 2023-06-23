Set aside differences, if we win in Bihar we will win country: Kharge to Cong workers

Top leaders of Opposition parties will brainstorm at a meeting at Patna on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with sources saying that they would look to avoid the prickly leadership question and emphasis on common ground. Leaders of 15 parties including half-a-dozen chief ministers are expected to attend the deliberations.

A day before the crucial deliberations, fissures in the Opposition ranks came to the fore with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources saying that the party will walk out of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.