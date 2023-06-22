Opposition meeting is a good beginning before 2024: TMC

Trinamool Congress, on June 22, said that the Opposition meeting in Patna, Bihar, on June 23, was a “good beginning” ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

TMC also emphasized upon the significance of anti-BJP parties uniting against “undemocratic and authoritarian policies”.

Leaders as diverse as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Mehbooba Mufti and Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to take part in the meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP last year.