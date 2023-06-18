UPA-3 'very much possible' in 2024, Oppn should talk about 'new vision for India': Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said a UPA-3 government coming to power in 2024 is “very much possible” provided the Opposition parties have a commonality of purpose, an agenda reflecting it and are ready for “give and take” when fielding candidates to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sibal, a prominent Opposition voice and a former Congress leader, also said that instead of a common minimum programme, the Opposition parties should talk about a "new vision for India".

His remarks come days before a crucial meeting of Opposition parties, hosted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23, where top Opposition leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, among others, are set to deliberate on the way forward for forming an anti-BJP coalition for the Lok Sabha polls next year.