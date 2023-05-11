Nitish Kumar endorses Sharad Pawar as face of opposition unity in 2024

In the first explicit endorsement of Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar as the face of the opposition at next year's Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister and leader of the Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar today said, "There would be nothing more delightful than if Sharad Pawar agrees to be the leader of a united opposition."

Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal today called on both Pawar and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a bid for opposition unity before the polls. On Wednesday, he met Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar with the same purpose.

Kumar and Yadav first met Thackeray for lunch at Matoshree (Thackeray's private residence) in Mumbai. Thackeray and Kumar held a press conference immediately after the Supreme Court judgement on the validity of the Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.