Setback to Nitish Kumar: Patna HC stays Bihar govt's caste survey

The Patna High Court on Thursday ordered a stay on the caste survey being conducted by the state government.

Hearing a bunch of petitions, a division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad directed the government to immediately stop the caste-based survey, and ensure that the data already collected are secured and not shared with anybody till final orders are passed.

The court fixed July 7 as the next date for the hearing.