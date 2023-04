The clamour for a caste census has received a fresh boost with the Congress backing the demand unequivocally for the first time. A day after Rahul Gandhi said in Kolar that only seven per cent of Government of India (GoI) secretaries are from SC, ST and OBC communities, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shot off a letter to Prime Minister Modi, asking the Union government to release the caste data collected in the 2011 census, remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation and conduct a caste census.

While RSS and BJP maintain that ‘development matters, not caste’, cold statistics tell another story. Despite reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in government jobs, ‘caste elites’ appear to have a disproportionate representation, while quotas for other communities remain unfilled. The Hindu reported that in 2019, out of the 82 secretaries to the Government of India, only four were SCs or STs. Among 457 serving secretaries, joint secretaries, and additional secretaries, merely 12 per cent were SCs and OBCs.

Till recently, the Union government and BJP have both cold-shouldered the demand for a caste census. In 2021, when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Modi with a 10-party delegation from the state, the PM was non-committal. In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, the central government described ‘caste census’ as ‘unfeasible’ and pointed to administrative difficulties. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said it was time to review ‘reservation’, adding that caste does not matter because everyone is a Hindu. There were also half-hearted attempts by certain sections to persuade people to indicate ‘Hindustani’ as their caste before the 2011 census. But the BJP does brag about social engineering and religiously releases the caste breakup of its candidates—before every election.