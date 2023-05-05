Sharad Pawar bows to party's wishes, to continue as NCP President

"I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the Committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire," said Pawar amid a thunderous round of applause.



The NCP supremo's announcement came hours after the committee rejected his resignation and also appealed to him to continue in the same post, and conveyed it to him on Friday afternoon.