Why Sharad Pawar looks in charge even after he’s quit

Pawar has also always been, despite his intermittent antagonism towards the Nehru-Gandhis, impressed by how Sonia Gandhi resigned and rallied Congressmen to her when he himself had split the party in 1999, leaving him isolated with just a handful of supporters. That is what he seems to be doing to his nephew now.

But, apart from all that, it is also a hugely diversionary tactic aimed at the BJP. The NCP has been on the target of the ruling party for long and the most vulnerable leader now is Ajit. The results of market committee elections across Maharashtra on Sunday prove that the rural mood vests with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The NCP’s core base is among the farmers and the party cannot thus afford an alliance with the saffron party. Moreover, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has indicated if the NCP walks into his government, he walks out with his supporters and Ajit Pawar is persona non grata to his faction of the Shiv Sena.

Under the circumstances, the Pawars need to buy time until the Lok Sabha elections are close and the model code sets in – which is still more than six months away. So Pawar Senior is now doing what he does best – confuse and confound everybody, including the BJP.

But the move has also brought him support from leaders of the Congress who might have been otherwise hostile to him (Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in any case are wholly dependent on his good offices). Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has expressed his sorrow at Pawar’s resignation and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, whose father was a party rival before Pawar split the Congress, has also expressed the view that the MVA needs him to shepherd them into the next election.

Pawar always plays his cards very close to his chest, never letting his left hand know what his right hand is doing. Today his right hand Praful Patel too expressed great shock at the unexpected and sudden decision.

We have not yet heard the end of thus episode. Pawar, his supporters are certain, still has a few tricks up his sleeve before he closes this chapter .

(With inputs from Santoshee Gulabkali Mishra)