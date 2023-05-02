Have decided to step down as NCP chief: Sharad Pawar

Former union minister, Praful Patel requested Pawar to reconsider his decision

Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to draw a future course of action.



Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision.



A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Pawar's resignation comes amid buzz around his nephew Ajit Pawar, former Deputy Chief Minister, warming up to the BJP. It is worth recalling here that Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had 15 days ago hinted at "two big political explosions". However, it is not clear who will take over the reins.

Pawar said a committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the party chief's post. The members of the committee will be Pawar's daughter and Baramati MP, Supriya Sule, nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Chhagan Bhujbal and others.