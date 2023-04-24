Will take firm stand if anyone tries to break NCP: Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party would have to act firmly if anyone attempts to break the party, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said against the backdrop of a buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move.



Amid rumours that he is cosying up with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister" of Maharashtra and that the NCP can stake a claim to the CM's post now also instead of waiting for 2024, when the Assembly polls are due in the state.



Sharad Pawar on Sunday said, "Tomorrow if anyone is attempting to break the party (NCP) then it is their strategy. If we have to take any stand, then we have to do it firmly."