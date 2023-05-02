After morning resignation, Sharad Pawar agrees to 'rethink' in evening

Barely six hours after his move to step down as party chief kicked up a dust storm, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday agreed to do a 'rethink' and announce his final decision in the next few days, his nephew Ajit Pawar said.



"We all leaders have met him and convinced him on the issue. Pawar Saheb has agreed to re-consider. Let's give him 2-3 days to make his decision," Ajit Pawar told mediapersons.



Apparently, annoyed by the spate of protests after his move to quit, Pawar, 83, told his senior leaders that "if they are stubborn, I am even more adamant".