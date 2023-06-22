Will fight BJP one on one, like a family: Mamata ahead of opposition meet in Patna

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed confidence that opposition parties will fight like a family and take on the BJP "one to one".

The TMC chief, however, parried questions on her reservations about the Congress's alliance with the Left in her state and the Aam Aadmi Party threatening a "walkout" if support was not forthcoming on the ordinance of control of services in Delhi.

"I cannot say what will happen at tomorrow's meeting. But I am certain we are all here to fight the BJP together, like a family, one to one," she told reporters.

She was speaking outside the residence of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, where she met his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.