Opposition must move forward with common minimum programme: Bihar Cong chief

"There are small issues this is not the first meeting, Nitish Kumar ji, Tejashwi Yadav ji have had a meeting with Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) and after that everyone is sitting together so these small issues of state politics, the problems that are there with AAP in Delhi and Punjab, there can be some small issues with Mamata di (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee), for (solving them) we are sitting together," Singh said.



All the Opposition leaders are mature people with an understanding of politics and they are unanimous over the fact that we need to unite to defeat the divisive politics of the BJP, he asserted.



Asked whether the Congress would be the central pillar of the anti-BJP alliance, Singh said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said this repeatedly that there is no meaning of an opposition alliance without the Congress.



"I don't need to say this. All Opposition leaders would understand that in terms of national presence, the Congress is there in all states, so how can there be any alliance without the Congress," he said.