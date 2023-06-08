BJP 'scared' of facing united opposition in 2024: Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that the BJP was "scared" of fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which it may have to face a united opposition.

The RJD leader was responding to questions from journalists about remarks of some BJP leaders who have sought to make light of the conclave of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23.

"It is not for the BJP to decide what impact the opposition conclave is going to have. They are scared of facing the Lok Sabha polls. They recently lost assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. They are staring at a series of defeats in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Haryana," claimed Yadav.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U)'s supreme leader, who dumped the BJP last year, has since been advocating a "united opposition" to take on the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.