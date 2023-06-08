Oppn meeting in Patna: Kharge, Rahul to attend; Cong says 'will succeed in defeating divisive forces in power'

The Congress on Wednesday announced that its president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting of opposition leaders in Patna on June 23, and asserted that "we will succeed in defeating the divisive forces in power".

The Congress' assertion came after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav announced in Patna that a meeting of opposition parties, organised by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be held in Patna on June 23.