Rahul Gandhi confident of opposition joining hands for 'alternative vision' for India

"It's an ideological fight between two visions of our country. One is Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a peaceful, nonviolent, truthful, humble region of our country. A vision where all our people, regardless of which religion they come from, which caste they come from, and which language they people are equal stakeholders in the progress of our nation. A vision where every single Indian feels free to express himself and views themselves as part of our nation," he said.



"On the other side, there is a vision championed by RSS of divisive arrogance, non-scientific aggressiveness. This is the fight between the two. These are not new ideas. They're not new ideologies. This fight has been taking place for many, many years. I would say thousands of years. These two visions of India have engaged with each other; I'm pretty confident that it is in India's nature to be loving and affectionate. It is not in our nature to be violent and hateful. So, I'm confident that's the vision of (Mahatma) Gandhi,... is going to triumph," he said.