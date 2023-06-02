Indian democracy a 'global public good'; its 'collapse' will impact the world, Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that Indian democracy is a "global public good", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that its "collapse" will have an impact on the world and is not in America’s national interest.

At the same time, Gandhi, who is currently on a six-day tour of the United States, said in multiple settings that the issue of democracy is an internal matter of the country, and he is committed to fighting against it.

“It’s our job, it's our business, and it's our work to fight the battle for democracy in India. “And it's something that we understand, we accept, and we do,” he told reporters at a news conference here at the National Press Club on Thursday.

“But the thing to remember is that Indian democracy is a global public good. Because India is large enough that a collapse in democracy in India will affect...will have an impact on the world. So that is for you to think about how much you have to value Indian democracy. But for us, it's an internal matter, and it's a fight that we are committed to, and we are going to, we are going to win,” Gandhi said.